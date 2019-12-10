Here We Go Again With the Unconstitutional Fake "Trials"

"[Genaro] Garcia Luna stands accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes from 'El Chapo' Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel while [Garcia Luna] controlled Mexico's Federal Police Force and was responsible for ensuring public safety in Mexico," U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue wrote in a statement. "Today's arrest demonstrates our resolve to bring to justice those who help cartels inflict devastating harm on the United States and Mexico, regardless of the positions they held while committing their crimes."

The article says that "The government wants Garcia Luna moved to New York to face the charges."But the Sixth Amendment to the US Constitution requires that "[i]n all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed ..."Which, with these allegations, would be some state, district or other political division of subdivision of the country of Mexico, not the US state of New York.They did the same thing to "El Chapo" himself.