I don't think a week goes by that I don't see a headline telling me that Congress is "racing" to do this or that. Yesterday's version: "Congress races to beat deadline on shutdown."
They passed a continuing resolution two weeks ago, and have until December 20 to pass another one to prevent some stupid "shutdown" theatrics.
The Hill piece linked above calls this a "tight time frame."
On December 7, 1941 -- 78 years ago tomorrow -- the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
On December 8, 1941, Congress passed a declaration of war on Japan.
In what universe is a month to pass yet another "kick the budget can down the road" bill a "tight time frame?"
And how is sitting around arguing about it "racing?"
Friday, December 06, 2019
Enough with the "Racing" Talk
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 9:46 AM
