If you're planning to buy ammo for that special someone this year, I hope you'll do so through my Ammo.com affiliate link. You get $15 off your first $200 order, and I get $10 in my account there for every new customer I refer.
I don't go through a lot of ammo, but my ambition is to have a few thousand rounds of .22LR rimfire on hand when the revolution comes.
Monday, December 16, 2019
Crass Commercial Christmas Post
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 1:13 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)