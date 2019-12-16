Monday, December 16, 2019

Crass Commercial Christmas Post


If you're planning to buy ammo for that special someone this year, I hope you'll do so through my Ammo.com affiliate link. You get $15 off your first $200 order, and I get $10 in my account there for every new customer I refer.

I don't go through a lot of ammo, but my ambition is to have a few thousand rounds of .22LR rimfire on hand when the revolution comes.

Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 1:13 PM
