At Least Kamala Harris is Consistent


Camera One: As Attorney General of California, Harris defended corrupt law enforcement practices.

Camera Two: As a US Senator, Harris criticized the Attorney General of the United States for condemning corrupt law enforcement practices.

America dodged a bullet when Harris's presidential campaign tanked. She's at least as authoritarian as any Republican I can think of. Unfortunately, she's a likely cabinet appointee in a future Democratic administration.

