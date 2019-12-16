Camera One: As Attorney General of California, Harris defended corrupt law enforcement practices.
Camera Two: As a US Senator, Harris criticized the Attorney General of the United States for condemning corrupt law enforcement practices.
America dodged a bullet when Harris's presidential campaign tanked. She's at least as authoritarian as any Republican I can think of. Unfortunately, she's a likely cabinet appointee in a future Democratic administration.
Monday, December 16, 2019
At Least Kamala Harris is Consistent
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:08 AM
