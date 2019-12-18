Anti-Gig-Economy = Anti-Woman

The Acton Institute's Reverend Ben Johnson points out another anti-"progressive" aspect of the war on the gig economy: It's misogynistic.
Freelance work empowers women to choose how they spend their time. Female workers have repeatedly told pollsters from across the globe -- as far as Australia and Denmark -- that their top workplace desire is the flexibility to create greater work-life balance. Some 40 percent of women say they would take a lower salary in exchange for more control over their schedule. Freelancing lets women choose the hours they work and gives them control over their schedule.