Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Anti-Gig-Economy = Anti-Woman


I've pointed out in past Garrison Center columns that the "gig economy" delivers the main proclaimed goal of yesterday's socialists -- worker ownership/control of the means of production -- and that it strikes me as strange that today's socialists are hell-bent on forcing workers back onto e.g. the medallion cab monopoly's "capitalist employment" plantations.

The Acton Institute's Reverend Ben Johnson points out another anti-"progressive" aspect of the war on the gig economy: It's misogynistic.

Freelance work empowers women to choose how they spend their time. Female workers have repeatedly told pollsters from across the globe -- as far as Australia and Denmark -- that their top workplace desire is the flexibility to create greater work-life balance. Some 40 percent of women say they would take a lower salary in exchange for more control over their schedule. Freelancing lets women choose the hours they work and gives them control over their schedule.

Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 8:35 AM
