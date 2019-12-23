About That "Support" Link in the Sidebar

On Sunday, I got an unexpected, and definitely unwanted, phone call. My oldest brother died suddenly on Sunday afternoon.Thanks to a long-time friend and supporter (and to my Patreon supporters, whose contributions I've been letting pile up with an eye toward Libertarian Party platform committee travel coming up in the next few months), I think I've got the bare basics of traveling for the funeral -- that is, airplane tickets -- covered.But if you've been considering supporting my writing and activism, now would be a much appreciated time to do so. I'll have food, lodging, and Uber expenses as well. I'll manage it one way or another, but the more y'all feel like doing for me, the less I'll be imposing on other grieving family members.Thanks in advance.