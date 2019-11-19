I come across each of these two phrases at least once a day in op-eds, political speeches, etc.
Phrase 1: "[insert person or entity here] is out of control."
Phrase 2: "[insert person or entity here] needs to be held accountable."
Question 1: Out of whose control?
Question 2: Accountable to whom?
A third question, in any given instance, is why X being out of the control of, or not accountable to, Y is necessarily a bad thing, as the normal usages seem to assume.
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Two Phrases I See Used a Lot, with Related Questions
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 10:25 AM
