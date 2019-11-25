The Forecast for Thanksgiving Weekend in my Neck of the Woods ...

... is relatively sunny days, highs in the high 70s, lows in the 50s.Perfect camping weather for-- check, but need to set it up and Scotchgard it tomorrow or Wednesday. No rain doesn't mean no moisture.-- check-- check-- check-- check-- check-- check-- check-- check (haven't decided between instant or the real thing and my cheap but durable plastic French press, but both are on hand)(toilet paper, etc.) -- will do a layout and pack tomorrow-- Friday morning-- considering what I'm willing to part with. I initially thought I could give up my Hohner Melodica, but then I played it a bit and, well, you know. I think I may hand over my inexpensive Rogue dreadnought. I have the Epiphone and can always grab another flat-top on sale later.I'm not sure this qualifies as "camping." My version (outside a military context) used to involved disappearing into the woods for several days with what I felt comfortable carrying on an extended hike. In a military context, tent living in isolated areas for extended periods but with massive support infrastructure.This is driving to a place, getting out of the SUV, setting up a tent amongst a bunch of other tents, and hanging out for three days.But it still feels like it's going to be fun.