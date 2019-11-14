So I Had to Order a New Tent ...

... my old 7x7 dome tent had become aged and decrepit enough that I threw it away some time back. Found a cheapie on Amazon and ordered it through Purse (affiliate link!). Came to $26.18 including tax after my 5% discount:
Why did I need to order a new tent? Because ...
At least three bands that I really want to see (Free Range Strange, Billy Gilmore and Friends -- he's the frontman for The Grass is Dead -- and the Walkers, one of whose guitarists I met at Guitar Center the other day).
And I love to camp (Tamara doesn't, and may drive home one or both nights).
I'm in a drawing for free tickets as well, but it's hard to beat that price for the lineup with camping included.
Time to start digging out sleeping bags, solar lanterns, etc.
