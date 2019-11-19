Tuesday, November 19, 2019

An Interesting Illustration of Differences


Per USA Today:

Three people died in a shooting outside a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, when a man shot his wife and her boyfriend before killing himself, police said Tuesday.

Response from people who have to persuade customers to voluntarily give them money in exchange for goods or services:

Walmart spokesman Payton McCormick told USA TODAY that no staff members were involved in the shooting or injured, and the store was not evacuated. Police said Tuesday that one exit to the store had remained open and the store had continued to do business.

Response from people who get money from people other than their "customers," whether the payers want to pay or not, and whose "customers" have to accept the goods or services whether they want those goods or services or not:

Schools in the city were briefly locked down following the shooting.

Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 4:18 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou