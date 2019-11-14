I'm seeking selection to the Libertarian Party's 2020 platform committee.
The Libertarian National Committee will select five members for that committee this weekend. The larger states also receive apportioned seats on the committee, but I am not seeking to represent a state on the committee. If not selected by the LNC, I'll stand down on the ambition.
If you support my candidacy, and have not yet expressed that support to your regional LNC representative (and, if you wish, the officers and at-large LNC members), I humbly request that you do so in the next 36 hours or so.
If you have questions for me regarding why I would represent you well on the platform committee, by all means throw them at me.
Thanks either way!
Thursday, November 14, 2019
A Request/Reminder for my Libertarian Party Affiliated Friends
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 10:39 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)