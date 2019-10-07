Monday, October 07, 2019

Oh, Come ON


After one story popped up in my RSS feed this morning, I went to do a search and take a count. No fewer than 12 stories total.

Everyone's outraged. Everyone's upset.

OK, well, not everyone. Just everyone without, you know, a life or anything like that.

What are they upset about?

A song. In a movie.

The song's been used in movies before. And in video games. And to rile crowds at large sporting events.

But now the guy's in prison in Vietnam for raping kids, so a song of his from nearly half a century ago must go down the memory hole.

It's only Monday, but that's an instant front-runner for Dumbest Thing KN@PPSTER Will Read This Week.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:57 AM
