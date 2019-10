Oh, Come ON

After one story popped up in my RSS feed this morning, I went to do a search and take a count. No fewer than 12 stories total.Everyone's outraged. Everyone's upset.OK, well, not everyone. Just everyone without, you know, aor anything like that.What are they upset about?A song. In a movie.The song's been used in movies before. And in video games. And to rile crowds at large sporting events.But now the guy's in prison in Vietnam for raping kids, so a song of his from nearly half a century ago must go down the memory hole.It's only Monday, but that's an instant front-runner for Dumbest Thing KN@PPSTER Will Read This Week.