I Wish I May, I Wish I Might ...

... recommend. If you use the codeat checkout, you get a discount (and I get some store credit).What is Wish? I'm sure I've mentioned it before, but the short description is "all kinds of stuff, cheap, but it does take a little while to get to you."It's cheap because the stuff is sold and delivered directly from Asia (usually, but not always, China).It takes a little while to get to you for the same reason.I've never bought anything very expensive from Wish, and I'd advise taking a skeptical approach to supposed name brand electronics and so forth with significant price tags.If you're hung up on "intellectual property," be advised that brand name products might be "counterfeits." I bought some guitar straps for $1 a pop via Wish once. They had a brand name on them indicating a price tag more in the $15-20 range. They were fine straps, and I bought them because I needed guitar straps, not because I cared about the brand, but I'd be lying if I said I wasthey were made by the company whose name appears on them.Just this morning, I ordered 100 guitar picks. Total price, including shipping (after a coupon code, one of which is almost always available), $1.50.Actually, $1.00, because 50 cents was a "first person to buy this shirt gets it for 50 cents" deal (if it turns out I wasn't first, I get 50 cents refunded to a Wish account balance to spend on other things.).I've ordered guitar strings, guitar picks, guitar tools, posters, bicycle lights, etc. from Wish. The products are of varying quality, but I can't say I've ever felt cheated. Tamara's bought earrings, necklaces, knick-knacks, and even a piece of clothing or two, and seems to be satisfied with the quality and price of her purchases.Tamara uses her phone, I use my desktop computer. One feature of the phone (I'm guessing, since she gets the option and I don't, but I suppose it could be based on purchase history) is that you can save on shipping by having all the stuff in an order sent to a local business and pick it up there, instead of receiving separate packages in your mailbox.When I want something inexpensive and don't need it this week, I always check Wish before hitting Amazon or whatever. Even paying shipping (as opposed to using my "free" Amazon Prime shipping), I often pay a dollar or two for something that would have cost me ten bucks or more elsewhere.And while I'm sure there are things you can't find on Wish, I don't know what those things might be. Just about anything I search for, I find (or find something very close to).