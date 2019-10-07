Monday, October 07, 2019

File Under "It Can't Be Both"


From the dust-up over Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's Hong Kong tweet ...

"Chinese citizens stand united when it comes to the territorial integrity of China and the country’s sovereignty over her homeland. This issue is non-negotiable," [Brooklyn Nets owner and Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai] said as he outlined the problem with supporting what he described as a "separatist movement" in Hong Kong.

If Chinese citizens stand united on territorial integrity/sovereignty (if that's defined as including Hong Kong), there's not a separatist movement.

If there's a separatist movement, Chinese citizens don't stand united on territorial integrity/sovereignty (if that's defined as including Hong Kong).

Pick one, Joe.

Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 12:34 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou