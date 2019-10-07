File Under "It Can't Be Both"

"Chinese citizens stand united when it comes to the territorial integrity of China and the country’s sovereignty over her homeland. This issue is non-negotiable," [Brooklyn Nets owner and Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai] said as he outlined the problem with supporting what he described as a "separatist movement" in Hong Kong.
If Chinese citizens stand united on territorial integrity/sovereignty (if that's defined as including Hong Kong), there's not a separatist movement.
If there's a separatist movement, Chinese citizens don't stand united on territorial integrity/sovereignty (if that's defined as including Hong Kong).
Pick one, Joe.