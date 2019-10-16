Concerning "Third Rate Politicians"

Trump has been elected to office a grand total of one time, by a margin of about 80,000 votes in three states, getting fewer votes than his Democratic opponent nationwide from a population of about 320 million.Pelosi has been elected to Congress 17 times. She beat her last Republican opponent by more than 230,000 votes -- not in three states, not nationwide, but in one of 435 US House districts with a population, according to the 2010 census, of approximately 700,000. She's also managed to remain at the head of her party's congressional delegation for more than a decade and a half.Whatever else she may be, Pelosi is a successful politician. If she's "third rate" as a politician, Trump is at best sixth or seventh rate. Just sayin' ...