... and found that my 33 cent "yes" shares of "Will Donald Trump be impeached by year-end 2019?" are up by 50% to 51 cents on PredictIt.
"Yes" shares of "Will Donald Trump be impeached in his first term?" are at 65 cents, up from 31 cents a week ago.
Personally I think that "yes" on "Will the Senate convict Donald Trump on impeachment in his first term?" is over-priced at its current 22 cents, though.
Saturday, September 28, 2019
Woke Up This Morning ...
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 10:13 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)