Opinion One: "No more abusive of power than his predecessors, just less slick about it." -- Steve Trinward, from an editor's note on an upcoming link in the newsletter we put out together each morning
Opinion Two: "A little more abusive of power than his predecessors, but that's natural -- the disease of the imperial presidency is systemic and progressive ." -- me, op. cit.
Discuss.
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Two Opinions on Trump
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:56 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)