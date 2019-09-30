Let's Talk About "Context"

I'm driving down a county road at 35 miles per hour.The speed limit is 25 miles per hour.The county sheriff pulls me over. We discuss it.I admit that I was driving 35 miles per hour.I also hand over surveillance footage, complete with known-distance markers in view and timer watermarks on the footage, from a camera I set up to film myself.He tells me he plans to write me a speeding ticket.I object!First of all, the place is a speed trap where the sheriff or a deputy iswaiting to catch someone speeding. He's been after me for, that guy.Secondly, I have it on good authority that he's sped through there himself. Hypocrite!Thirdly, I used to be a deputy sheriff and I've announced that I plan to run against him for the position of sheriff in the next election. What a witch hunt!Question: Did I or did I not drive 35 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour speed zone?