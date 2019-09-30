I'm driving down a county road at 35 miles per hour.
The speed limit is 25 miles per hour.
The county sheriff pulls me over. We discuss it.
I admit that I was driving 35 miles per hour.
I also hand over surveillance footage, complete with known-distance markers in view and timer watermarks on the footage, from a camera I set up to film myself.
He tells me he plans to write me a speeding ticket.
I object!
First of all, the place is a speed trap where the sheriff or a deputy is always waiting to catch someone speeding. He's been after me for years, that guy.
Secondly, I have it on good authority that he's sped through there himself. Hypocrite!
Thirdly, I used to be a deputy sheriff and I've announced that I plan to run against him for the position of sheriff in the next election. What a witch hunt!
Question: Did I or did I not drive 35 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour speed zone?
Monday, September 30, 2019
Let's Talk About "Context"
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 3:07 PM
