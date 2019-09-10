... it doesn't follow that there's a good guy.
In any given US foreign policy situation, I run into people who notice the US government is one of the "bad guys" and therefore assume that that makes, say, the Syrian government or the Iranian government or the Chinese government "the good guys." I'm sometimes amazed at how far they'll go to hold firm to that assumption.
When we're talking about states, it's pretty much bad guys all the way down.
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Just Because There's a Bad Guy ...
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 8:13 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)