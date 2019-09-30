... to devote a blog post to statistics showing that I'm behind my goal for number of blog posts (average one per day)?
Not for the month (this will be post #33 for September), but for the year to date (this will be post #243). I should be at about 270 for the year right now.
I'll try to get caught up. And I'll try to do so with mostly substantive posts rather than too many bon mot things.
Monday, September 30, 2019
Is it Cheating ...
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 10:09 PM
