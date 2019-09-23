I'm Kind of on Both Sides Here ...

Unfortunately, we'd still likely end up with a 46th president of the United States; and That president would likely either be Mike Pence (if Trump got impeached/convicted/removed before next November) or Elizabeth Warren.

If Joe Biden was involved in any kind of corrupt scheme to get the Ukrainian government to buy influence through his son, that's not something I want in a president.If Donald Trump dangled a foreign aid carrot/stick proposition to get a foreign government to investigate one of his political opponents, that's not something I want in a president either.I'm perfectly willing to believe both things if the evidence for them is convincing.Of course, there are two big down sides to both of these things potentially being true and potentially having politically fatal consequences: