I Gotta Admit, @Netanyahu Has Some Balls on Him

Benjamin Netanyahu pulled out all stops to win the latest Israeli election.He approved new illegal Israeli squats ("settlements") in the occupied West Bank and even promised to annex substantial portions of it.He made new unsupported assertions about Iranian nuclear activity.He launched military attacks in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, hoping to provoke a war that might save his bacon.Then, despite all that, he and his Likud party lost the election.So now he's magnanimously offering tothe country's prime ministership with Benny Gantz -- the guy whose Blue and White party just whipped his and his party's asses.And all of this only a couple of weeks before his pre-indictment hearing on corruption charges.doesn't even come close to describing that kind of brass.