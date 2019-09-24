I noticed the birthday courtesy of one of the many email newsletters I subscribe to, Garrison Keillor's Writer's Almanac.
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
I Got Two White Horses Following me, Waiting on my Burial Ground
Blind Lemon Jefferson would turn 126 years old today if he'd lived. He died in 1929 of acute myocarditis. Or poison. Or dog attack. Or during a robbery.
I noticed the birthday courtesy of one of the many email newsletters I subscribe to, Garrison Keillor's Writer's Almanac.
I noticed the birthday courtesy of one of the many email newsletters I subscribe to, Garrison Keillor's Writer's Almanac.
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:51 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)