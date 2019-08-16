Friday, August 16, 2019
Which Free Daily Newsletters do the Publishers of Free Daily Newsletters Read Other Than Their Own Free Daily Newsletters?
One free daily newsletter I read when I'm not putting together Rational Review News Digest is Morning Brew.
And if I get 10 other people to subscribe to it in the next few days, I get a free Morning Brew beer glass.
I want a free Morning Brew beer glass.
Please help me get a free Morning Brew beer glass.
Did I mention that this free daily newsletter is free?
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 6:36 AM
