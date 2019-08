Well, Back to the Democratic Primary Prediction Drawing Board ...

Ben Shapiro summed up the two nights of Democratic presidential debates by declaring Sen. Kamala Harris'[s] "moment" has ended and predicted a two-person race between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

THE DEFAULT STARTING ASSUMPTION SHOULD ALWAYS BE THAT BEN SHAPIRO IS WRONG

I'm fairly good at predicting the outcomes of presidential general elections. In 2012, I predicted the outcomes in 48 states and got all of them right; in 2016, I predicted the outcomes in all 50 states and got 48 of them right.Party primary outcomes, not so much. Early on in 2008, I expected Hillary Clinton to win the Democratic nomination. In 2016, Iexpect Trump to be the GOP nominee.This year, I thought I was on track when Ipredicted that the Democratic ticket would be Biden or Warren in the top slot, likely with Warren for VP if Biden won the presidential nomination.But now this One of my many argument/claim sorting shortcuts for both issues debates and political predictions is:No, he's notwrong.But assuming he's going to beis like sticking a bunch of monkeys in a room with a stockpile of amyl nitrite and a movie camera, then betting money that they'll emerge the next day having created a startlingly true-to-the-original remake ofSo what are we looking at here -- Williamson/Yang? My confidence in Biden, Warren, or Biden/Warren is shattered.