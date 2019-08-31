The Latest on Dorian ...

Not out of the woods, exactly ... at the moment it looks like the eye of the thing willhead north off the Florida coast,producing severe storms even as far inland as I am. Butdoesn't mean very much. I'm still well within the predictive "cone."The difference I'm seeing at the moment is a slightly higher probability of one or two, versus four or five, days without electricity, a slightly lower probability of various trees crushing my trailer like a bug, etc. So we're still planning for living without electricity, possibly bugging out to safer shelter, etc.This is actually the part I hate worst when thinking of hurricanes versus tornadoes or earthquakes. With the latter two, you don't have a week to prepare, but you also don't have a week to worry and ponder uncertainties. The latter two are over in seconds, minutes, or hours and if they do hit you chances are everything's just fine 20 miles away, instead of everything for 100 miles being dark.