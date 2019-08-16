Friday, August 16, 2019

How You Know Most Americans Have Surrendered to the Terrorists (and the Establishment's Panic-Mongering)


New York Post:

Police are questioning a man who was allegedly seen leaving at least two rice cookers in a subway station, and sparking an evacuation in Lower Manhattan Friday morning, law enforcement sources told The Post.

spark, v. put in motion or move to act

Even the cops admit they don't know "whether it was to breed fear and alarm the public, or whether he was discarding items he was no longer interested in."

But they're already blaming him for the panic and police response.

People see a rice cooker lying around and lose their minds, and it's someone else's fault?

