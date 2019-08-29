Camera One: "Trump looked to the sky and proclaimed himself The Chosen One while talking to reporters at the White House."
Camera Two: "Hurricane Dorian to strengthen, slam Florida as major Category 3 storm on Labor Day"
Well, yes, coincidence ... but anyone dumb enough to believe the first one is probably also dumb enough to believe the second one could be related.
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Coincidence?
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:54 AM
