Ah, I'm Not the Only One Who Noticed!

This is what Burger King says their taco-like product looks like. This is not what Burger King's taco-like product looks like.

The day afterintroduced their new taco-like product, I read a review claiming that the reality, unlike the purty pictures of, well,in the ads, was that the BK taco-like product is just meat shoved into tortilla and deep-fried with maybe a spray of wilted lettuce thrown on.At which point my mouth began to water. That sounded suspiciously like the two-for-a-dollar taco-like product I used to buy atback when I lived in a city with JITB (last time I noticed, the state of Florida has yet to join the modern world in that respect).And Ihave them. Notas stomach-turningly addictive as the JITB taco-like product, but close enough for the hinterlands, I guess, at least until I next travel through an area with the real thing.