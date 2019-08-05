Ah, I'm Not the Only One Who Noticed!

|This is what Burger King says their taco-like product looks like. This is not what Burger King's taco-like product looks like.
At which point my mouth began to water. That sounded suspiciously like the two-for-a-dollar taco-like product I used to buy at Jack In The Box back when I lived in a city with JITB (last time I noticed, the state of Florida has yet to join the modern world in that respect).
I had to have them!And I did have them. Not quite as stomach-turningly addictive as the JITB taco-like product, but close enough for the hinterlands, I guess, at least until I next travel through an area with the real thing.
Kevin Pang at The Takeout concurs.