It expires relatively soon. I'd rather see it get a good home than just go back on the market.





And yes, sure, I'd love to get some kind of princely sum for it (or at least enough to defray my soon-upcoming Uber costs), but as long the "good home" provision is in play, if necessary I'll let it go for what it costs to renew/transfer it (less than $20, probably less than $15).





I bought it with a specific use in mind, and just never got around to it: