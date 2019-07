Who's That You Thought @RealDonaldTrump was Working For?

The Russians?Well, maybe, I guess, although the evidence is better for Hillary Clinton having been Putin's mole in the US State Department than for Trump being Putin's mole in the Oval Office.But a look at presidential vetoes might be somewhat more enlightening than anything related to the Russian proposition.Trump has vetoed three bills.One was of a bill saying he can't just rule by decree by declaring an emergency whenever Congress won't give him whatever he happens to want at the moment.The other two, including one today , were for bills saying that no, Saudi terror kingpin Mohammad bin Salman isn't Supreme Exalted Maximum Leader of the United States.