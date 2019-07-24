Who's That You Thought @RealDonaldTrump was Working For?

The Russians?
Well, maybe, I guess, although the evidence is better for Hillary Clinton having been Putin's mole in the US State Department than for Trump being Putin's mole in the Oval Office.
But a look at presidential vetoes might be somewhat more enlightening than anything related to the Russian proposition.
Trump has vetoed three bills.
One was of a bill saying he can't just rule by decree by declaring an emergency whenever Congress won't give him whatever he happens to want at the moment.
The other two, including one today, were for bills saying that no, Saudi terror kingpin Mohammad bin Salman isn't Supreme Exalted Maximum Leader of the United States.
