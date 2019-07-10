The Laptop I Would Like ...

Two monitors; and

Large monitors

That's how I like to work, and I'd like to be able to work that way on the road without dragging my desktop rig and two big ol' monitors along with me (I've been known to do that when traveling by car and staying at hotel for several days, but that wouldn't fit in my carry-on on a plane nor would I want to put the setup in checked baggage and risk losing it or getting it damaged and also have to pay for an extra checked bag).

... wouldn't have a screen built into a lid.It would have two built-in projectors, each treated as a monitor. Preferably projectors that could be focused to produce (among other options) nice, clear, 20" "screens" on a wall or some other surface two feet from the machine.I know that there are some high-end laptops that come withprojectors built in to use for presentations or whatever. That's not what I'm looking for. I like having:I suppose an optional "traditional" lid-size screen that plugs into an HDMI port would be cool for using the laptop, well, laptop-style while sitting on a plane or something. I wouldn't personally find it that useful, but I can see why some people might.So, anyone know what the holdup is on something like that? I can't imagine I'm the only one who'd like it. Is it that projectors are still too expensive to really come standard on low-end laptops? Or that they haven't been sufficiently miniaturized for what I'm talking about? Or something else?