That the Democrats and Republicans reached yet another spending deal that gives all of them everything they want and puts another $50 billion on the bar tab they expect us to pay.
They get the drinks. We get the hangover. Well, at least until the day when the interest payments stop coming and the bond-holders end up with a very bad case of the DTs, anyway. Which, hopefully, will be soon.
Monday, July 22, 2019
Shocked -- Shocked!
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 7:15 PM
