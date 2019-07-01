Name That Progressive Democrat

We need a labor market that offers dignified, rewarding work to every worker who wants it .... We need to encourage business investment in workers rather than capital hoarding, investment that will drive new opportunities to the towns and neighborhoods of the American middle class. ... [W]e need a better understanding of liberty. For in the end, liberty is more than selling or buying or the right to be left alone. It’s the ability to have a say, to have a stake, and together, to set the course of our own history.
Elizabeth Warren? Or perhaps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?
Nope. It's freshman US Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), channeling William Jennings Bryan at The American Conservative.