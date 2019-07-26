Trump's god is named Winning, and his base loves the death penalty. That's all the explanation required for yesterday's announcement.
Friday, July 26, 2019
It's an Old, Old American Tradition
Human sacrifice as part of the state religion, that is.
Trump's god is named Winning, and his base loves the death penalty. That's all the explanation required for yesterday's announcement.
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 12:14 PM
