Friday, July 26, 2019

It's an Old, Old American Tradition


Human sacrifice as part of the state religion, that is.

Human sacrifice (Codex Laud, f.8)

Trump's god is named Winning, and his base loves the death penalty. That's all the explanation required for yesterday's announcement.

