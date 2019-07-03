Arizona governor Doug Ducey plans to withdraw an offer of government bribes to Nike if it opens a plant in his state.
Good. Arizona's taxpayers shouldn't be forced to hand money over to private enterprises that politicians want to bribe. If Arizonans want to give Nike money, those Arizonans can buy Nike's shoes with said money.
On the other hand, the only reason Ducey is withdrawing the bribe offer is that Nike has decided to not produce a shoe with an American flag on it.
Yes, you read that right. Ducey apparently hates the American flag so much that he wants you to step on it over and over and over and won't bribe Nike unless they go out of their way to help people desecrate the flag by producing a shoe that would be illegal to sell in the District of Columbia.
Oh, well. At least the whole incident exposes the "government bribes for businesses" scam as being just another political game.
Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Good Idea, @DougDucey, but Dumb Reason
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 10:33 AM
