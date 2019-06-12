I still pull up his Periscope video podcast each day, and watch/listen -- until and unless he tries to put over the Charlottesville Hoax Hoax, at which point I click off.
And the last month or so, he seems to spend at least half a minute or so trying to keep the hoax going damn near every day.
At some point, I'll probably decide he's never going to drop it, and act accordingly. But I do hope that he lets it go before that, because he's otherwise occasionally interesting.
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Why I Don't Listen to @ScottAdamsSays as Much Anymore
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 12:22 PM
