Springfield, Here I Come!

I'll be in Springfield, Missouri from the morning of July 28 to the morning of July 30.The main purpose of the trip is to visit my mother for her 86th birthday, and obviously I plan to spend quite a bit of time with her out of that approximately 50 hours (I get in at 8am or so on Sunday and leave before noon on Tuesday -- call it 45 hours including transport to and from the airport and waiting in line, etc. AT the airport).I'm also going to be relatively lightly financed unless people hit the sidebar to help out. As in, McDonald's value menu, not Olive Garden with cocktails.All that said, I should be relatively free Sunday and Monday evening. She goes to bed early, and I don't.If anyone's in the area and wants to grab a coffee, a beer, a comedy open mic night, etc., give me a yell!