I'll probably watch this stupidity tonight and tomorrow night so you don't have to.
But I don't expect to like it.
The candidates for each night were supposedly randomly chosen, but I don't believe it.
In my opinion, the DNC carefully picked the two-night lineup for the express purpose of keeping Elizabeth Warren (who appears on the first night) and Joe Biden (who appears on the second night) apart -- the idea being to let them each pummel, and possibly KO, a few of the also-rans separately, so as to begin a process of narrowing the field down to the two of them.
That doesn't mean none of the others have a chance, whether through a debate breakout or some other development. But the intention is to get it down to Biden and Warren ASAP.
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
