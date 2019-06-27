One Technical Suggestion for the Democratic Debates

Give the moderators the ability to turn off candidate mics when they 1) go over their allotted time and won'tand/or 2) start talking over other candidates whose turn it is.On the other hand, I guess leaving all the mics on does serve the valuable purpose of helping us figure out which ones are least able to contain their narcissistic and/or bullying tendencies. Kamala Harris may or may not be the most frequent interrupter, but she seems to be the one who, when she does interrupt, keeps running her yap with the most determination, until everyone else shuts up so she can throw out her trite anecdote, smirk, and wait for applause.