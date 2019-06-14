It's That Time of Year ...

... when the weather alternates between "nearly 100 degrees" and "pouring rain."Not the best cycling weather.But my tires are holding air and I've got a working pump, a tool kit (the wrench on it sucks, but I have one around here somewhere), and a patch kit, so I'm taking short rides down the street to get, well, back on the bicycle. I'll start going further when I get a spare tube Real Soon Now.On the way (from China): Rear pannier bags that are big enough for e.g. grocery shopping, ultralight camping, etc.Still to get (hint: My Amazon wish list is linked in the sidebar): A couple of new tubes and tires; not an emergency but definitely needed soon.I'm hoping to be back up to riding into town and back (15-20 miles) occasionally by late July (when I hope to get OUT of town for a few days to visit my mother, finances allowing).And by the fall, logging 50 miles a week minimum. I don't plan to get back to routine 100-mile-plus weeks until next spring, if ever. Until score an electric bike, of course. Once that happens, hell, I might do the occasional hundred-mile-plus DAY for a trip to the beach, Jacksonville, wherever.