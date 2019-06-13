Domain For Sale!

I started the site Who Is Bill Weld? at whoisbillweld.com for the express purpose of shedding light on Weld in the event that he sought the Libertarian Party's 2020 presidential nomination.
He decided to return to the Republican Party instead.
So I don't see the need for the site anymore and don't plan to pay to renew that domain.
It expires in a few days.
Anyone want it? I'm willing to let it go for "best offer" (including "I'll [insert something cool you'd do with it], but am unwilling to pay more than the transfer/renewal fees." Hit the contact form and let me know.
Sweetener: If you just want to maintain/improve the site as it currently exists, I'll continue hosting it and give you Wordpress access to admin it.
