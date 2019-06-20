Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt, Streaming Media Edition

Thousands petition Netflix to cancel Amazon Prime's Good Omens
More than 20,000 Christians have signed a petition calling for the cancellation of Good Omens, the television series adapted from Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s 1990 fantasy novel -- unfortunately addressing their petition to Netflix when the series is made by Amazon Prime. ... [according to the petition] Good Omens is "another step to make satanism appear normal, light and acceptable," and "mocks God’s wisdom." God, they complain, is "voiced by a woman" -- Frances McDormand -- the antichrist is a "normal kid" and, most importantly, "this type of video makes light of Truth, Error, Good and Evil, and destroys the barriers of horror that society still has for the devil."
The show is actually quite fun, and in some ways thought-provoking. I've watched five of the six episodes; the finale is a planned family (minus one kid who's too cool to watch TV) sit-down tonight or tomorrow night. Here's the trailer. Remember, you won't find it on Netflix, even if you pray really, really hard: