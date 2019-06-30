Back on the Bike ...

Taking it easy to start -- three miles each morning the last two mornings. I plan to take it up to five miles daily later this week, then eventually top out at a maximum of ten miles daily when I'm riding(if I'm actually wanting to go somewhere for some non-exercise reason, I'll ignore the cap).Hopefully that way I won't work my knees into chronic pain that only ceases with "extended" time off the bike, which always turns into "indefinite" time off the bike.My rear-rack pannier bags arrived from China yesterday. They seem to be pretty high quality for the price (~$10).I've got a set of cheap Chinese "regular or strobe" rear lights on the way (batteries included; cheaper than buying a battery for the old one at a local meatspace store).I'd thank the individual who bought me two spare tubes off my Amazon Wish List, but that was my son, who did it in return for me spending about the same amount of money renewing a domain that I've been holding/parking for him (and paying for) since he was a toddler.I'm missing one wrench or socket for my in-the-saddlebag repair kit. I'm sure I've got one around somewhere, just have to find it. It's the 5/8" or metric near-equivalent for actually getting the wheels off if I need to change a tire. Since I'm not going further than a mile-and-a-half from home the next few days, I'm not too worried about that.