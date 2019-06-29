Senator Harris,
How many African-Americans did you put in prison for non-violent petty offenses (like, say, marijuana possession) as California's "tough on crime" state attorney general? You know, back in the old days before you became a presidential candidate shaking her head oh so very sadly over, and promising to do something about, police violence and systemic racial injustice?
Asking for a friend.
Saturday, June 29, 2019
A Question for @KamalaHarris
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 11:00 PM
