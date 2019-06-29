A Mass Transit Fail and a Specific Request for Would-Be Supporters

have public mass transit systems that don't serve their own airports

but Springfield Missouri seems to be one of them. I've contacted the transit authority there to find out, but so far as I can tell, the nearest bus stop is, well, a considerable Uber (or Lyft) ride away from the airport.





Which means I'm expecting to spend $50-$75 on Uber (or Lyft) instead of at most $5-10 on bus fare.





If anyone cares to help out with Uber (or Lyft) gift cards, I'd much appreciate it.









Lyft sells gift cards on their site, if you want to go that way instead. I don't know if they're delivered by email address or by phone (if it's that, hit the contact form for my number, which I hate giving out because I hate talking on the phone).





Thanks in advance to anyone who wants to subsidize my non-government transportation ;-)