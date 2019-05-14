Oh, How Cute -- They're Trying to Humanize the Tyrant

Jacinta Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, hopped right on the Christchurch mosque shootings as an excuse to jump-start her regime's victim disarmament and censorship/political imprisonment agenda.
Cue charm offensive.
She'd been with her partner for six years and had a kid with him, but hey, better announce an engagement.
And make a big to-do about returning a schoolgirl's "bribe" with a cute note about research on dragons and telepathy.
And so on and so forth.
Oh, look, cute, cuddly, friendly Aunt Jacinda. Just give your guns to Jacinda and shut the fuck up when Jacinda tells you to and everything will be just fine.
If she doesn't want to be seen as New Zealand's version of Stalin, wouldn't it be easier to just, you know, quit acting like New Zealand's version of Stalin?
