Notice to @USAttorneys Zachary Terwilliger (@USATerwilliger) and John Demers (of @EDVAnews), and as Yet Unknown/Un-Named Co-Conspirators

If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same; or



If two or more persons go in disguise on the highway, or on the premises of another, with intent to prevent or hinder his free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege so secured --



They shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, they shall be fined under this title or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death.

Re:You are conspiring to kidnap Julian Assange for the purpose of injuring/oppression him in the free exercise and enjoyment of the constitutionally secured rights of freedom of speech and freedom of the press.That makes you criminals.It's probably not the first such incident, either. It just happens to be the first one to come to my attention.You may or may not ever be legally held to account for your open and flagrant violations of the law cited above, but all decent human beings can and should shun you, decline you service at their places of business, deny you communion or other religious rites intended for the upstanding and/or penitent, urge your significant others to separate from and/or divorce you and seek honest, non-abusive partners (and custody of any children, to cut off your ability to corrupt them), etc., until and unless you give up the thug life and make restitution to your victims.Consider this a call on you to do the latter and, until and unless you do, all decent human beings to do the former.That is all.