Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Rate My Bit #1: My Acting Career


No matter how hard I try, I can't seem to record stand-up material (or a speech, or whatever) at a desk and have it sound the way it sounds on a stage. It sounds more like what it is, me at my desk doing a read.

But I have to sit at my desk and do a read, and I have to record it by way of rehearsal (repetition, playing with the timing, tweaking the content, etc.), so I might as well share it with y'all and see what you think. Here's one I'm working on at the moment. Be gentle. Or not.



