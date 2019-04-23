Rate My Bit #1: My Acting Career

No matter how hard I try, I can't seem to record stand-up material (or a speech, or whatever) at a desk and have it sound the way it sounds on a stage. It sounds more like what it is, me at my desk doing a read.But Ito sit at my desk and do a read, and Ito record it by way of rehearsal (repetition, playing with the timing, tweaking the content, etc.), so I might as well share it with y'all and see what you think. Here's one I'm working on at the moment. Be gentle. Or not.