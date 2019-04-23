No matter how hard I try, I can't seem to record stand-up material (or a speech, or whatever) at a desk and have it sound the way it sounds on a stage. It sounds more like what it is, me at my desk doing a read.
But I have to sit at my desk and do a read, and I have to record it by way of rehearsal (repetition, playing with the timing, tweaking the content, etc.), so I might as well share it with y'all and see what you think. Here's one I'm working on at the moment. Be gentle. Or not.
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Rate My Bit #1: My Acting Career
Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 2:48 PM
