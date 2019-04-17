New Resume Item

Did my first stand-up comedy set last night. Or my first stand-up comedy set in front of a live audience composed of people outside my immediate household, anyway.Of the three minute set, only 13 words were even remotely political. The rest was about dogs and sex. But not like that.People laughed, and they did so at the points where I had hoped they would, so hopefully I did OK.It wasto be three minutes anyway. I don't know if I ran long, went short, or nailed the time. I was the show closer (it was "established local comedians first, short set open mic after"), so I probably got a bit of leniency on the time limit if I needed it. The guy running the pre-show workshop for beginners told me "those two bits you tested out on us, plus one more, should get you to three minutes if you don't rush it." I wasn't happy enough with anything else I had been working on to show it off just yet, so I came up with a couple of one-liners contextual to the specific show, while watching it, and threw them in. They got laughs too, so I guess it all worked out.There was also supposed to be video -- for me to watch/self-evaluate with, and to share if I decided it was good enough -- but something went wrong on that end of things.